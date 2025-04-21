President: China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

“China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan, and its share in the country's foreign trade has reached 7.9 percent. It is also the leader in imports, with its share amounting to 17.69 percent,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency.

“Despite the progressive trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, there is still a huge untapped potential. I do believe that the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries is an important mechanism for deepening bilateral economic ties, identifying promising areas of cooperation, and consolidating them further in the legal plane. The timely implementation of the Commission's decisions will be key to the success of our efforts,” the head of state added.