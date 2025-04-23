President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight

Beijing, April 23, AZERTAC

The Chinese media outlets have extensively covered the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the country.

Xinhua News Agency, Renmin Ribao, China Daily and Global Times newspapers, China Central Television (CCTV), China Radio International, and other newspapers and websites issued articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China, his meeting with President of China Xi Jinping, the documents signed during the visit, as well as various reports on Azerbaijan-China relations, which have been developing comprehensively in recent years.

Xinhua News Agency published an article headlined “Xi holds talks with Azerbaijani President.” The article noted that irrespective of the changing international environment, Azerbaijan-China relations have maintained their pace of development, adding that these ties between the two countries have been strengthened based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, reaching the level of strategic partnership.

The article mentioned that Azerbaijan and China support each other’s national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and development path in line with national circumstances. It highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Xinhua News Agency also published the text of the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China” signed in Beijing on April 23 during the state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China.

China’s Xinhua News Agency also prepared a special report highlighting lifetime and activities of President Ilham Aliyev.

The website of the “China Global Television Network” (CGTN) channel posted an article headlined “China, Azerbaijan establish comprehensive strategic partnership.” The article emphasized that the two leaders announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

An article published by “Altai News Network” portal underlined that Azerbaijan and China treat each other with respect and trust, enhancing economic and trade cooperation, as well as collaboration across all domains, including in the fields of digital economy, green energy, science and technology, and seeking to further intensify people-to-people contacts. The article also stated that the parties continue their efforts to strengthen relations between the ruling parties and enhance coordination on international and regional matters.

The Chinese media also presented to their readers various reports highlighting remarks from the exclusive interview of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Shahin Jafarov

Special correspondent