President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “We are delighted by the continuous expansion and enrichment of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport-logistics, security, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The unprecedented achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to the progress of our countries, the well-being of our peoples, regional cooperation, and overall prosperity and stability.”