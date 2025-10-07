President Tokayev urges focus on Turkic World Vision 2040 program

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Addressing the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that economic cooperation is the fundamental basis for stability and prosperity, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

“We need to focus on the full implementation of the Turkic World Vision 2040 program. The content of today's summit should supplement this plan with practical measures. Of course, all OTS Member States have their own advantages and achievements. Nevertheless, the Organization proposes specific mechanisms for implementing large trade and economic projects.

One of them is the Turkic Investment Fund. The potential of this financial institution should be fully utilized. This year, a meeting of the ministers of economy and trade of our countries will be held in Turkistan. I believe that within the framework of this event, it would be appropriate to compile a list of projects for financing by the Fund.

Industrial cooperation plays a significant role in the diversification of our economies. In this context, we believe that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic States has great potential. I want to point out that Kazakhstan will preside over this association in 2026. In this regard, we suggest adopting an Industrial Cooperation Program, which will outline specific priority projects,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

President Tokayev considers raising collaboration in the transport and logistics sector to a qualitatively new level to be one of the main goals.

"Our countries are located in the center of Eurasia — at the crossroads of numerous routes connecting East and West, South and North. Five international railway corridors currently pass through Kazakhstan. We have recently launched the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway. This step will contribute to the dynamic development of the Trans-Kazakhstan Railway Corridor. The new route will increase freight traffic volumes fivefold. Two more key railway lines are under construction. Undoubtedly, all these projects will provide a new impetus for the growth of regional logistics. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has already become a strategic link in the Eurasian Transport Framework. Over the past five years, freight traffic along the Middle Corridor has increased sixfold. Transport ministers of the OTS Member States recently held a meeting in Almaty, reaching several agreements concerning this route.

We invite the Turkic states to actively participate in the modernization of the infrastructure of air hubs, railway stations, and seaports along the Middle Corridor. Active work is currently underway to digitalize the transport and transit sector. The use of artificial intelligence technology here will definitely be beneficial. Therefore, we propose discussing the creation of a special Digital Monitoring Center within the OTS, involving leading experts," the President stated.