Price of Azerbaijani oil drops to $68
Baku, April 8, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil declined by $1.50, or 2.15%, settling at $68.14 per barrel.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest reached $149.66 in July 2008.
