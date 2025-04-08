The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Price of Azerbaijani oil drops to $68

Price of Azerbaijani oil drops to $68

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The price of Azeri Light crude oil declined by $1.50, or 2.15%, settling at $68.14 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest reached $149.66 in July 2008.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss key investment projects and MoUs under consideration
  • 08.04.2025 [16:03]

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss key investment projects and MoUs under consideration

® Instant VAT refunds with Birbank QR payments without waiting 30 days
  • 08.04.2025 [14:30]

® Instant VAT refunds with Birbank QR payments without waiting 30 days

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister meets with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov
  • 08.04.2025 [14:24]

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister meets with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

Oil prices surge in global markets
  • 08.04.2025 [11:08]

Oil prices surge in global markets

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku
  • 07.04.2025 [19:39]

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”
  • 07.04.2025 [17:46]

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

AZAL: 33 years in the skies
  • 07.04.2025 [14:20]

AZAL: 33 years in the skies

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!
  • 07.04.2025 [11:13]

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

Oil prices decline in global markets
  • 07.04.2025 [11:07]

Oil prices decline in global markets

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Council of Europe High Commissioner not to become hostage to double standards

  • [16:19]

Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss regional matters

  • [16:10]

ADA Vice Rector: Garabagh University has ambitious goals and plans

  • [16:07]

Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss key investment projects and MoUs under consideration

  • [16:03]

International Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage opens at al-Farabi Kazakh National University

  • [16:01]

NAM Parliamentary Network supports Western Azerbaijan Community’s efforts to return to their native lands

  • [15:59]

Hundreds of firefighters battle massive blaze at Paris recycling plant

  • [15:51]

Rector Shahin Bayramov: We are preparing to launch an innovation center supporting startups and business projects

  • [15:50]

China ready to fight till end if U.S. is bent on tariff war: spokesperson

  • [15:45]

Azerbaijani badminton team claims gold at Gymnasiade

  • [15:30]

Round table on enhancing national resilience held in Sofia

  • [15:14]

Trump says US defense budget to amount to one trillion dollars

  • [15:08]

Increasing numbers saying no to organ-donation consent in Italy

  • [14:49]

Israeli researchers uncover key mechanism in antibiotic resistance spread

  • [14:37]

® Instant VAT refunds with Birbank QR payments without waiting 30 days

  • [14:30]

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister meets with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov

  • [14:24]

Robert De Niro to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival

  • [14:23]

Hafiz Pashayev: ADA University Policy Forum will contribute to forging important relations among representatives of participating countries

  • [14:14]

The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding the “Sharaf” Order to M.J.Aliyev

  • [13:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development VIDEO

  • [13:30]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and US Secretary of State hold phone talk

  • [13:18]

LaVine and DeRozan combine for 80 points in Kings 127-117 win over the Pistons

  • [12:40]

Kuwait oil price drops to $67.01 pb

  • [12:30]

World Journalists Conference 2025 wraps up in Seoul

  • [12:09]

Kanlaon ashfall alert up, classes suspended in Negros Occidental

  • [11:55]

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dhabi

  • [11:40]

Young females face higher social anxiety from smartphone use, study finds

  • [11:30]

Participants of 7th ADA University Policy Forum arrive in Khankendi VIDEO

  • [11:26]

UAE foreign minister informed about peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • [11:17]

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to hold “Second Life” exhibition

  • [11:13]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:08]

Price of Azerbaijani oil drops to $68

  • [11:03]

Participants of 7th ADA University Policy Forum arrive at Fuzuli International Airport VIDEO

  • [10:48]

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Italy

  • [10:35]

Magnitude 3.7 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district

  • [10:28]

South Korea sets June 3 as tentative date for snap presidential election

  • [10:20]

Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation

  • 07.04.2025 [21:28]

David Babayan's confession: Diplomatic passports, like our ordinary passports, were Armenian - TRIAL VIDEO

  • 07.04.2025 [21:22]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer claims silver at Gymnasiade

  • 07.04.2025 [21:00]

David Babayan: Websites of so-called regime's "organizations" in the occupied territories were registered under Armenian ".am" domain

  • 07.04.2025 [20:05]

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Baku

  • 07.04.2025 [19:39]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosts events as part of NATO program

  • 07.04.2025 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM departs for working visit to UAE

  • 07.04.2025 [19:01]

President of Uzbekistan highlights global challenges at 150th IPU Assembly

  • 07.04.2025 [18:49]

From Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • 07.04.2025 [18:36]

Tariff uncertainty pushes Bitcoin below $75,000

  • 07.04.2025 [18:11]

EU preparing 'further countermeasures' to protect its interest, von der Leyen says

  • 07.04.2025 [18:08]

Azerbaijani fencer claims gold at Gymnasiade

  • 07.04.2025 [17:54]

® Birbank’s innovation journey recognized in Philip Kotler’s “Essentials of Modern Marketing”

  • 07.04.2025 [17:46]

David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport

  • 07.04.2025 [17:44]

Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%, second hike in a week

  • 07.04.2025 [17:16]

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers into 2025 European Championships semis

  • 07.04.2025 [17:06]

David Babayan: Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and I opposed integration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society

  • 07.04.2025 [16:35]

Philippines imposes ban on bird imports from Belgium due to bird flu

  • 07.04.2025 [16:32]

3 now confirmed dead after helicopter crash in southwestern Japan

  • 07.04.2025 [16:15]

Bulgaria at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup: three gold, one silver, one bronze medals

  • 07.04.2025 [15:57]

Azerbaijan transfers 53 more families to Sugovushan village of Aghdara district

  • 07.04.2025 [15:44]

Sahara desert, once lush and green, was home to mysterious human lineage

  • 07.04.2025 [15:07]

New Zealand unveils 6.68 bln USD defense upgrade

  • 07.04.2025 [15:03]

ANAMA: 2009.1 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 07.04.2025 [14:55]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with President of Uzbekistan

  • 07.04.2025 [14:52]

AZAL: 33 years in the skies

  • 07.04.2025 [14:20]

® April 7 - World Health Day

  • 07.04.2025 [14:12]

BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand

  • 07.04.2025 [14:05]

Ashgabat welcomes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s classic “Arshin Mal Alan” with enthusiasm

  • 07.04.2025 [13:21]

Tashkent hosts 4th NAM Parliamentary Network Conference

  • 07.04.2025 [13:13]

11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab

  • 07.04.2025 [12:53]

Vucic nominates endocrinologist Djuro Macut as Serbian PM

  • 07.04.2025 [12:51]

ECO Secretary General to undertake Pakistan visit from April 8-10

  • 07.04.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to intense fire from various directions

  • 07.04.2025 [12:36]

Reverse-rawling bat may inspire next-gen sensory tech and robotics

  • 07.04.2025 [12:17]

Three Azerbaijani gymnasts progress to Gymnasiade final

  • 07.04.2025 [11:59]

Belarus to ship 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Myanmar

  • 07.04.2025 [11:55]

600 politicians and heads of organizations to attend Astana International Forum 2025

  • 07.04.2025 [11:42]

Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025

  • 07.04.2025 [11:31]

Aid cuts threaten fragile progress in ending maternal deaths, UN agencies warn

  • 07.04.2025 [11:22]

S. Korea's Government tentatively sets presidential election for June 3

  • 07.04.2025 [11:19]

Scientists claim this simple action could remove harmful microplastics from drinking water

  • 07.04.2025 [11:15]

Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

  • 07.04.2025 [11:13]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 07.04.2025 [11:07]

Around 30 dead in DR Congo capital flooding, authorities say

  • 07.04.2025 [10:59]

Defiant Trump vows to stay course as countries scramble over tariffs

  • 07.04.2025 [10:54]

Obesity severity tied to increased risk across 16 common conditions

  • 07.04.2025 [10:35]

Tukish Football Federation bans Mourinho, Fenerbahçe players for 3 games after derby fiasco

  • 07.04.2025 [10:23]

Marriage linked to higher dementia risk in older adults, 18-year study finds

  • 07.04.2025 [10:22]

NAM Parliamentary Network and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation sign Memorandum

  • 06.04.2025 [21:50]

European Azerbaijan Center issues statement to international community on International Mine Awareness Day

  • 06.04.2025 [21:33]

Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss interparliamentary ties

  • 06.04.2025 [21:17]

British premier to hold talks with global leaders over Trump tariffs

  • 06.04.2025 [20:59]

US delegation to visit Islamabad from April 8-10

  • 06.04.2025 [20:37]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament addresses 150th IPU Assembly

  • 06.04.2025 [20:29]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers take two golds at Gymnasiade

  • 06.04.2025 [18:23]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with Speaker of Israel’s Knesset

  • 06.04.2025 [18:11]

Pakistan hands over second consignment of emergency relief aid for people affected by earthquake to Myanmar

  • 06.04.2025 [17:43]

Buendia's late winner lifts Leverkusen past stubborn Heidenheim

  • 06.04.2025 [17:33]

Liverpool moves closer to title without kicking a ball as Arsenal held by Everton

  • 06.04.2025 [13:26]

16 killed in tornadoes, severe flooding across U.S. Midwest, South

  • 06.04.2025 [13:19]

Landmine incident reported in Aghdam district

  • 06.04.2025 [12:46]

Death toll climbs to 3,471 in Myanmar earthquake

  • 06.04.2025 [12:28]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident

  • 06.04.2025 [11:53]