PSG striker Dembele wins Ballon d'Or

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or at the annual awards ceremony in Paris on Monday, claiming the honor for the first time in his career, Xinhua reports.

The 28-year-old French international, who scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists last season as PSG lifted the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1 and French Cup titles, became the sixth French player to receive the award and the first since Karim Benzema in 2022.

Dembele was visibly emotional on stage. "This award was never the goal in my career, but I fought to win the Champions League for the team," he said.

Barcelona's 18-year-old forward Lamine Yamal finished second in the men's Ballon d'Or vote and received the Kopa Trophy for best young player, while his club teammate Vicky Lopez won the women's Kopa Trophy.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati earned the women's Ballon d'Or for a third consecutive year. "We have long called for equality, and today we have finally achieved it," Bonmati said, noting the expanded recognition of women's football at the ceremony.

PSG was named the Men's Club of the Year after recording 48 wins and scoring 168 goals last season en route to four straight Ligue 1 titles and a Champions League crown. Coach Luis Enrique was honored as men's best coach, while Gianluigi Donnarumma took the men's best goalkeeper award and Viktor Gyokeres finished as top scorer. The Socrates Award for humanitarian work went to the Xana Foundation, established by Enrique in memory of his late daughter.

On the women's side, England manager Sarina Wiegman was named best coach, Chelsea's Hannah Hampton won best goalkeeper, Poland's Ewa Pajor claimed top scorer honors, and Arsenal was awarded Club of the Year.

The evening also included a tribute video to Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July.

First awarded in 1956 by France Football magazine, the Ballon d'Or remains one of the sport's most prestigious individual honors. This year's ceremony added new women's categories for best goalkeeper, best scorer and best young player, building on the introduction of separate best coach awards in 2024.