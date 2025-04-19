Putin declares Easter truce, holds meeting with chief of General Staff
Baku, April 19, AZERTAC
Russia has announced a cessation of all hostilities until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21 and has urged Kiev to reciprocate, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated following a report in the Kremlin by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, TASS reports.
Guided by humanitarian considerations, Russia will halt all hostilities from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 until 00:00 Moscow time on April 21.
"I order a ceasefire during this period. We expect the Ukrainian side to follow our example," Putin declared.
