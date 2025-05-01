Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has specified a penalty of up to SAR20,000 for any individual caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1, 1446 AH to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14, 1446 AH, according to SPA.

This includes visit visa holders trying to enter or remain within the geographical area of Makkah, the holy sites, the central area, the Haramain High-Speed Railway station in Ar Rusayfah District, and all security and sorting centers.

The ministry stated that residents and overstayers attempting to perform Hajj unlawfully will be deported to their home countries and prohibited from re-entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years.

Emphasizing adherence to Hajj and Umrah regulations, it urged pilgrims to comply and report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.