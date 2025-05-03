Sistine Chapel prepared to host Cardinals for conclave on May 7

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Holy See Press Office released images and video of the Sistine Chapel on Saturday as preparations continue for the conclave that begins on May 7, according to the Vatican News.

On Friday, the Vatican's fire brigade was seen atop the Sistine Chapel's roof installing the chimney that will emit black smoke if at least 89 Cardinals have not agreed on the next Pope.

White smoke is expected to signal that the 133 Cardinal electors have decided on the man to lead the Catholic Church into the future.

The Cardinal electors will begin May 7 in St. Peter's Basilica at 10:00 AM with the pre-conclave votive Mass Pro Eligendo Romano Pontifice, to pray for the Holy Spirit's guidance as they elect a new Pope.

At 4:30 PM that same afternoon, the 133 Cardinal electors will gather in the Pauline Chapel to pray the Litany of the Saints, before processing into the nearby Sistine Chapel.

Following the procession, the Cardinals swear an oath committing each of them to faithfully fulfill the Munus Petrinum as Pastor of the Universal Church, if they are elected.

The oath also binds the Cardinal electors to absolute secrecy regarding all details surrounding the election of the new Pope, while promising to rebuff any attempts from outside to sway the election.

The Master of Pontifical Liturgical Ceremonies then proclaims 'extra omnes,' ordering everyone not involved in the conclave to leave the Sistine Chapel.

Next, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, Preacher Emeritus of the Papal Household, will deliver the second meditiation to the Cardinal electors, in the presence of the Master of Liturgical Ceremonies.

Afterwards, both the 90-year-old Cardinal and the Master of Liturgical Ceremonies leave the Sistine Chapel and voting begins, presided by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The first ballot will be cast on Wednesday, May 7, in the evening. Throughout the following days, the Cardinal electors will vote four times per day, twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon.

All ballots are burned afterwards, and smoke will rise from what may be the most famous chimney to tell the world whether the new Pope has been elected.