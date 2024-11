Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has left for a working visit to Saint Petersburg to attend the Council meeting and and 57th Plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA).

As part of her visit, Sahiba Gafarova will deliver a speech and hold a number of meetings with the heads of the parliamentary delegations.