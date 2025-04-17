Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
As part of her working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova attended the Council Meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.
The meeting reviewed the progress achieved and the measures undertaken within the framework of the Assembly over the past period, and addressed various organizational issues.
Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova expressed her views on the matters under discussion.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Georgia concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 16.04.2025 [20:09]
President of Georgia holds meeting in Azerbaijan’s Parliament
- 16.04.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [19:33]
A strong solar storm heads to Earth
- 16.04.2025 [18:47]
To the Armitage family
- 16.04.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [18:03]
Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice
- 16.04.2025 [17:44]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enhance media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [17:26]
® Kapital Bank honored in 6 nominations
- 16.04.2025 [17:21]
“Once a Sea” group exhibition launched at YARAT Contemporary Art Space
- 16.04.2025 [17:04]
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore media cooperation
- 16.04.2025 [16:49]
Trump threatens Harvard's tax-exempt status after freezing $2bn funding
- 16.04.2025 [16:39]
Astana hosts second Central Asian Media Forum
- 16.04.2025 [16:22]
UK in talks to swap small boat migrants for asylum seekers in France
- 16.04.2025 [16:20]
Bahamas suspends SpaceX rocket landings pending post-launch probe
- 16.04.2025 [15:18]
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines at European championships in Moldova
- 16.04.2025 [15:13]
England water pollution at 10-year high, campaigners say
- 16.04.2025 [15:01]
German doctor charged with murder of 15 patients
- 16.04.2025 [14:50]
BHOS expands cooperation with Spanish universities
- 16.04.2025 [13:09]