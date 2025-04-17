Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attends IPA CIS Council Meeting

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

As part of her working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova attended the Council Meeting of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting reviewed the progress achieved and the measures undertaken within the framework of the Assembly over the past period, and addressed various organizational issues.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova expressed her views on the matters under discussion.