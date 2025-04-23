Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova holds phone talk with Turkish counterpart
Baku, April 23, AZERTAC
Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova held a telephone conversation with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova expressed her concern over the series of earthquakes that occurred in Istanbul.
Sahiba Gafarova reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as brotherly countries, always stand by each other on both happy and sad days.
Speaker Numan Kurtulmus expressed his gratitude for the attention and support shown, and provided insight into the efforts to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.
