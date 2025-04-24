Speaker of Milli Majlis to attend funeral of Pope Francis
Baku, April 24, AZERTAC
On April 25, a parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, will depart for Rome, Italy, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will represent Azerbaijan at the funeral ceremony, which will be held on April 26 at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. She will also take part in the official farewell events honoring the late Pontiff.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan hosts Youth Cybersecurity Forum 2025 for first time
- 23.04.2025 [20:40]
Azerbaijani PM holds phone talk with Vice President of Türkiye
- 23.04.2025 [20:36]
Azerbaijan, China sign documents to enhance economic and trade partnership
- 23.04.2025 [20:30]
President of European Volleyball Confederation to visit Baku
- 23.04.2025 [19:19]
Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Spain
- 23.04.2025 [19:08]
Euronews TV channel highlights 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 23.04.2025 [18:30]
'Chip' helps suppress alcohol addiction
- 23.04.2025 [18:07]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in Italy
- 23.04.2025 [18:00]
Azerbaijan helps to rebuild Irpin City clinic – AZERTAC’s special reportage
- 23.04.2025 [17:47]
EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants Apple, Meta
- 23.04.2025 [17:44]
ChatGPT-maker wants to buy Google Chrome
- 23.04.2025 [17:16]
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 jolts Istanbul
- 23.04.2025 [15:57]
President Ilham Aliyev's state visit in Chinese media spotlight
- 23.04.2025 [15:53]
3rd CIS Games official website launched
- 23.04.2025 [14:35]
Azerbaijan unveils official mascots for 3rd CIS Games
- 23.04.2025 [14:03]
Climate crisis driving surge in gender-based violence, UN report finds
- 23.04.2025 [12:56]
AZAL increases number of flights for Eid al-Adha
- 23.04.2025 [12:52]
China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship on April 24
- 23.04.2025 [11:30]
Hunger stalks Ethiopia as UN aid agency halts support amid funding cuts
- 23.04.2025 [11:03]