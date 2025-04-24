Speaker of Milli Majlis to attend funeral of Pope Francis

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

On April 25, a parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, will depart for Rome, Italy, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will represent Azerbaijan at the funeral ceremony, which will be held on April 26 at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. She will also take part in the official farewell events honoring the late Pontiff.