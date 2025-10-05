Special educational institutions mark World Teachers' Day

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Events were held at special educational institutions under the National Defense University on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The ceremonies commenced with a tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and to the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Motherland. This was followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The participants of the event were given extensive information about the history of the holiday. It was emphasized that World Teachers' Day is celebrated as a holiday in Azerbaijan every year in accordance with the relevant Decree of the Great Leader. It was noted that the role of teachers in the formation of a literate society is undeniable, and Azerbaijani people have always respected them.

Teachers who delivered a speech at the events pointed out that teachers in Azerbaijan are always surrounded by state care.

In conclusion, a group of professors and teaching staff who have distinguished themselves in the progress of education were awarded.