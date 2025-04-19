Starmer, Trump discuss trade ties, global security issues

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Friday spoke over the phone about bilateral trade and pressing international security concerns, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a readout from 10 Downing Street in London, the leaders addressed ongoing "productive trade discussions" between the UK and the US.

Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to "free and open trade" while stressing the need to “protect the national interest.”

The conversation also covered an array of global security issues, such as Iran, the conflicts in Ukraine, as well as recent US-led actions against the Houthis in Yemen.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.