Starmer, Trump discuss trade ties, global security issues

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Friday spoke over the phone about bilateral trade and pressing international security concerns, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a readout from 10 Downing Street in London, the leaders addressed ongoing "productive trade discussions" between the UK and the US.

Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to "free and open trade" while stressing the need to “protect the national interest.”

The conversation also covered an array of global security issues, such as Iran, the conflicts in Ukraine, as well as recent US-led actions against the Houthis in Yemen.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Horrific video footage of Khojaly genocide committed by Armenia was shown in court VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed ongoing projects at Sea Breeze Resort VIDEO

Victim: Masterminds and leaders of the Khojaly genocide were regularly represented in the political and military leadership of Armenia – TRIAL VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Foreign Minister of Slovenia VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of China to Azerbaijan VIDEO

