Strasbourg hosts 66th CAHAMA meeting, spotlighting anti-doping cooperation and gender equality

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The 66th meeting of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA) convened in Strasbourg, France, bringing together key stakeholders to advance global anti-doping efforts.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Tahmina Taghi-zada, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), who actively contributed to the discussions.

The meeting's agenda addressed a wide range of topics, including the approval of the previous session's report, the integration of anti-doping policies into international legal frameworks, and strategies for tackling emerging challenges. Plans for future CAHAMA sessions were also outlined.

Among the key themes was fostering gender equality in sports. Delegates reviewed the work of the "Gender Equality in Anti-Doping Assurance" (GECA) Committee, emphasizing the importance of creating fair opportunities for athletes of all genders.

The significance of the "OneVoice" initiative—a global effort to harmonize anti-doping strategies and enhance collaboration among governments—was a focal point of discussions. Members underscored the initiative’s role in unifying anti-doping policies to bolster the fight against doping, with actionable proposals presented for its implementation.

The committee also explored new approaches to safeguarding athletes' rights on an international scale while addressing challenges in the evolving anti-doping landscape.

Attention was given to strengthening the roles of the WADA Executive Committee and Foundation Board. Proposals were put forward to enhance these platforms and better align them with the shared goals of CAHAMA members.

As the meeting progressed, elections for the positions of CAHAMA Chair, Vice-Chair, and GECA Chair were announced, with March 12, 2025, set as the deadline for candidate submissions.

The event concluded with a comprehensive discussion on key issues, followed by a Q&A session that allowed delegates to exchange insights and chart a collaborative path forward.

The 66th CAHAMA meeting underscored the critical importance of international cooperation in ensuring fairness, equity, and integrity in sports.