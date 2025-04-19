Strong earthquake tremors shake cities across Pakistan
Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 19, AZERTAC
Severe earthquake tremors were felt in multiple cities across Pakistan on Saturday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake measured 5.9 on the Richter scale and struck at a depth of 94 kilometers.
Earthquake struck parts of Pakistan, causing panic among the people. The tremors, the third in a week, prompted residents to rush out of their homes and workplaces in fear.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was originated at 11:47 am with a magnitude of 5.9. The epicenter of the earthquake was located near the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, a seismically active zone.
As per reports, the tremors were felt in major cities of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar and many other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. No immediate reports of casualties or property damage were received from anywhere.
A week ago, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. That tremor came an hour after separate quakes, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region including parts of Northern Pakistan.
Pakistan is situated in an active seismic zone, and quakes often hit parts of the country. On October, 8, 2005, a massive earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of Northern Pakistan killing over 75 thousand people.
