Trainings with reservists launched

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

Under the training plan for 2025, approved by the Minister of Defense, the next training session involving a group of reservists called from the reserve has begun within the framework of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Following the registration process and medical examinations, reservists are provided with military uniforms and other supplies and are involved in the session according to the plan.

During the training session, reservists will participate in enlightenment talks, receive information on safety regulations, and engage in drill training classes.

Reservists will also receive training in the rules of providing first aid during a battle, and work out methods of evacuating the wounded from the area.

In accordance with the training program, during the field classes, participants will get acquainted with modern weapons and equipment in the arsenal of the Azerbaijan Army, study their combat use, and conduct combat shooting from small arms available in the armament of our units.

The main objective of the session is to increase the level of combat training of reservists, improve their practical skills, as well as refine their knowledge and abilities,” the ministry added.