Turkic states enhancing defense and security cooperation – TURKPA Secretary General

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

"The defense and security cooperation among Turkic states holds strategic significance. In the face of prevailing global insecurity, strengthening mutual solidarity and integration among Turkic nations is especially important," said Mehmet Süreyya Er, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), addressing the second meeting of the Heads of Committees on Defense and Security of the TURKPA Member Parliaments in Baku.

He noted that both the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and its parliamentary body, TURKPA, serve as vital platforms for coordination in this field. Interparliamentary cooperation, he added, plays a key role in reinforcing regional and national security efforts.

The Secretary General emphasized the value of such meetings, highlighting that regular gatherings of defense and security committee representatives across Turkic states would contribute meaningfully to developing a common security strategy and ensuring long-term stability in the region.