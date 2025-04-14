Turkish foreign minister, US counterpart discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his US counterpart Marco Rubio by phone on Monday and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports citing diplomatic sources.
Fidan and Rubio discussed efforts to establish a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the sources added.
Fidan and Rubio met on April 3 in the Belgian capital of Brussels as part of a NATO foreign ministers meeting.
