Türkiye eyes role as energy trade hub, Turkish energy minister

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

Türkiye aims to become an energy trade hub by leveraging its renewable resources, nuclear power plants, strong transmission and distribution infrastructure, and high interconnection capacity with neighboring countries, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

“At the Istanbul Finance Center, we aim for a Türkiye that is a central country in energy with a trade exchange where electricity, natural gas and commodities are traded,” said Bayraktar addressing the İstanbul Natural Resources Summit in Istanbul.

“Mines are also of great importance in achieving this goal,” as recent global pandemics, climate change and geopolitical crises necessitate a new approach and perspective in this field, Bayraktar added.

Bayraktar explained that for maximizing Türkiye’s renewable potential, efforts are underway to boost solar and wind capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, launch offshore wind projects, and advance unconventional oil and gas production, particularly in the country’s eastern Diyarbakir and northwestern Thrace region, through rapid on-the-ground implementation.

Noting Türkiye’s vision of “People First, Environment Second and Value-Added Mining,” Bayraktar said the country is prioritizing value-added production in key areas such as boron and ramping up domestic gold output to curb imports.

“As in oil and natural gas, we aim to produce minerals not only in our country but also abroad,” the Turkish minister added.

“We will hopefully realize our first production from the gold fields we have a license for in Niger within a year,” he noted.

Bayraktar also added that Türkiye aims to become an important supplier in the field of Rare Earth Elements, which have become one of the most critical building blocks of the world economy and technological transformation.

Noting that Türkiye is also developing collaborations with other countries, Bayraktar said: “In addition to our existing projects in Azerbaijan, Iraq and Russia, we are preparing for new partnerships with new projects.”

“We are conducting an active energy diplomacy in Libya, Iraq, Pakistan and the Caspian region,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bayraktar moderated a session titled “Mining in Energy Transition: Ministerial Dialogue on Resource Security,” joined by Libya’s Industry and Minerals Minister Ahmed Ali Abu Hissa, Somalia’s Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al Mudaifer, Niger’s Mines Minister Ousmane Abarchi, Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Boglarka Illes.

The daylong summit, held under the motto 'Securing Resources, Rebuilding the Future,' brings together policymakers, industry leaders, financiers and innovators to discuss global and regional energy dynamics, critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and investment strategies amid the energy transition.