Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdogan

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said that the country has become one of the only 11 countries that can produce its own communications satellite, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at the TURKSAT 6A commissioning ceremony, Erdogan said that with the launch of TURKSAT 6A, population coverage worldwide by Turkish satellites will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion.

Türkiye now has a significant opportunity to establish its national satellite brand and national space company with the gains achieved, he added.