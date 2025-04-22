The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

The United Arab Emirates aims to use artificial intelligence to help write new legislation and review and amend existing laws, in the Gulf state’s most radical attempt to harness a technology into which it has poured billions, according to the Financial Times. The plan for what state media called “AI-driven regulation” goes further than anything seen elsewhere, AI researchers said, while noting that details were scant. Other governments are trying to use the technology to become more efficient, from summarising bills to improving public service delivery, but not to actively suggest changes to current laws by crunching government and legal data. “This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise,” said Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai ruler and UAE vice-president, quoted by state media. Ministers last week approved the creation of a cabinet unit, the Regulatory Intelligence Office, to oversee the legislative AI push. Rony Medaglia, a professor at Copenhagen Business School, said the UAE appeared to have an “underlying ambition to basically turn AI into some sort of co-legislator”, and described the plan as “very bold”. Abu Dhabi has bet heavily on AI and last year opened a dedicated investment vehicle, MGX, which has backed a $30bn BlackRock AI-infrastructure fund among other investments. MGX has also added an AI observer to its own board. The UAE plans to use AI to track how laws affect the country’s population and economy by creating a massive database of federal and local laws, together with public sector data such as court judgments and government services. The AI would “regularly suggest updates to our legislation”, Sheikh Mohammad said, according to state media. The government expects AI to speed up lawmaking by 70 per cent, according to the cabinet meeting readout. But researchers noted it could face many challenges and pitfalls. Those range from the AI becoming inscrutable to its users, to biases caused by its training data and questions over whether the technology even interprets laws in the same way humans do. Although AI models were impressive, “they continue to hallucinate [and] have reliability issues and robustness issues”, warned Vincent Straub, a researcher at Oxford university. “We can’t trust them.” The UAE’s plans were particularly novel because they include using the AI to anticipate legal changes that might be needed, said Straub. They could potentially also save on costs — governments often pay law firms to review legislation. “It seems that they are going a step further . . . from viewing AI as, let’s say, like an assistant, a tool that can assist and categorise and draft, to one that can really predict and anticipate,” said Straub. Keegan McBride, a lecturer at the Oxford Internet Institute, said the autocratic UAE has had an “easier time” embracing sweeping government digitalisation than many democratic nations have. “They’re able to move fast. They can sort of experiment with things.” There were dozens of smaller ways governments were using AI in legislation, McBride said, but he had not seen a similar plan from other countries. “In terms of ambition, [the UAE are] right there near the top,” said McBride.

It is unclear which AI system the government will use, and experts said it may need to combine more than one. But setting guardrails for the AI and human supervision would be crucial, researchers said. The AI could propose something “really, really weird” that “makes sense to a machine” but “may absolutely make no sense to really implement it out there for real in a human society”, said Marina De Vos, a computer scientist at Bath university.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead
  • 22.04.2025 [17:12]

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead

Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism
  • 22.04.2025 [16:44]

Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism

Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26
  • 22.04.2025 [14:53]

Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26

Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference
  • 22.04.2025 [14:16]

Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference

Blockade of Serbian national TV continues
  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

Blockade of Serbian national TV continues

Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move
  • 22.04.2025 [11:52]

Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move

Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb
  • 22.04.2025 [11:33]

Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb

Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops
  • 22.04.2025 [11:31]

Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops

Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme
  • 22.04.2025 [11:21]

Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme

Narmina Abdolova: When it comes to the future of people and the planet, we are obliged to make conscious choices INTERVIEW

  • [18:28]

Early voting in Australia election begins, PM Albanese's party holds slender lead

  • [17:12]

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center issue statement on passing of Pope Francis

  • [17:05]

Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

  • [16:47]

Moscow hosts 11th meeting of Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism

  • [16:44]

Azerbaijan, Algeria hold second round of political consultations

  • [16:39]

Azerbaijan to welcome chess stars at “Battle of the Champions”

  • [15:53]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in China for state visit

  • [15:52]

Azerbaijan, Ukraine enhance cooperation in social security and rehabilitation

  • [15:35]

Landmine victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

  • [15:23]

® Kapital Bank expands global footprint: the bank has become a partner of the biggest IT-ecosystem in Uzbekistan

  • [15:18]

UAE set to use AI to write laws in world first

  • [15:17]

Pope's funeral to be held Saturday April 26

  • [14:53]

Bishkek hosts gala concert marking Days of Azerbaijani Culture

  • [14:44]
Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Another 20 families relocated to Hasanriz village of Aghdara district receive house keys VIDEO

Bulgaria prepares to host 9th Global Wine Tourism Conference

  • [14:16]

CEO of SOCAR Türkiye and Founding Director of Columbia Global Center visit BHOS

  • [13:44]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with Vice President of Vietnam

  • [13:00]

Azerbaijan represented at Spring Festival-2025 in Pakistan

  • [12:48]

Leyla Aliyeva meets with spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee

  • [12:34]

Sculptor Tsereteli passes away at 91

  • [12:06]

Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF presents "International Youth Platform for the Protection of Mine Victims' Rights" at UN ECOSOC Youth Forum

  • [12:02]

Blockade of Serbian national TV continues

  • [11:52]

Scientists can tell healthy and cancerous cells apart by how they move

  • [11:52]

® PASHA Life and Sea Breeze resort town sign MoU

  • [11:47]

Pistons snap NBA-record, 15-game postseason losing streak, beating Knicks 100-94 in Game 2

  • [11:45]

Kuwait oil price up to $70.94 pb

  • [11:33]

Researchers disrupt bacterial communication to protect crops

  • [11:31]

Ex-US senator's wife convicted in gold bars bribery scheme

  • [11:21]

16 dead as passenger vehicle crashes in Pakistan

  • [11:09]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:08]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister to kick off Türkiye visit; will hold extensive discussions with President Erdogan

  • [11:00]

China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft obtains type certificate

  • [10:54]

Alzheimer's risk factors that can impact cognition in adults as young as 24 revealed

  • [10:44]

Vienna hosts briefing on COP29 energy initiatives

  • [10:37]

New destination from AZAL: Direct flights to Shymkent starting in June

  • [10:35]

® Azerbaijan has taken a significant step forward in the field of wastewater treatment

  • [09:00]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall hosts concert marking Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein’s 80th anniversary

  • 21.04.2025 [21:59]
Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

Arkady Ghukasyan named key perpetrators of Khojaly genocide: Serzh Sargsyan and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership is enriched with new positive content

  • 21.04.2025 [21:15]

President of Azerbaijan: We are expanding our cooperation with China within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative

  • 21.04.2025 [21:12]

President: China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan

  • 21.04.2025 [20:55]

President Ilham Aliyev: Joint Declaration is a historic event and ushers in a new page in Azerbaijani-Chinese relations

  • 21.04.2025 [20:43]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by China’s Xinhua News Agency

  • 21.04.2025 [20:27]

Baku Book Center hosts presentation of book about Azerbaijani composer Leonid Weinstein

  • 21.04.2025 [20:21]

Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdogan

  • 21.04.2025 [19:55]

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, PowerChina Group explore implementation of renewable energy projects

  • 21.04.2025 [19:36]

Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation within international organizations

  • 21.04.2025 [19:12]

Presidential order: Territory of Balakhani Industrial Park to be expanded

  • 21.04.2025 [18:21]

Indians battle respiratory issues, skin rashes in world's most polluted town

  • 21.04.2025 [18:19]

One-time financial assistance to be provided to World War II veterans – ORDER

  • 21.04.2025 [17:18]

Saudi Arabia open to expanded 64-team World Cup in 2034, says sports minister

  • 21.04.2025 [16:23]

NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable

  • 21.04.2025 [16:23]

Serie A matches postponed in the wake of Pope Francis' death

  • 21.04.2025 [16:18]

Soaring success: Rare baby eagle rehabilitated in conservation rriumph

  • 21.04.2025 [16:17]

ANAMA: 893.8 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

  • 21.04.2025 [15:51]

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele buys Lithuanian team

  • 21.04.2025 [15:48]

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church over death of Pope Francis

  • 21.04.2025 [15:43]

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts ready for action at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup

  • 21.04.2025 [15:25]

15.3 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan in 2024

  • 21.04.2025 [15:18]

New Android malware steals your credit cards for NFC relay attacks

  • 21.04.2025 [15:10]

Deputy Defense Ministers visit Qatar

  • 21.04.2025 [15:09]

Arkadi Ghukasyan on Khojaly massacre: There were hundreds of Azerbaijanis in Khankendi brought from Khojaly

  • 21.04.2025 [15:06]

Diseases transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes on the rise in Bulgaria

  • 21.04.2025 [14:45]

Leyla Aliyeva visits school for visually impaired in Hanoi

  • 21.04.2025 [14:41]
21 more families relocated to Khojaly’s Ballija village get house keys VIDEO

21 more families relocated to Khojaly’s Ballija village get house keys VIDEO

UN celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day

  • 21.04.2025 [14:35]

® Azercell and UiPath join forces to drive business automation and AI adoption in Azerbaijan

  • 21.04.2025 [14:31]

To His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church

  • 21.04.2025 [14:18]

Azerbaijan, Iraq hold second round of political consultations

  • 21.04.2025 [13:44]

Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan: Relations between Minsk and Baku have risen to the level of strategic partnership

  • 21.04.2025 [12:53]

Azerbaijan joins Rabat International Book Fair

  • 21.04.2025 [12:40]

Pope Francis dead at 88

  • 21.04.2025 [12:25]

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Vietnam

  • 21.04.2025 [12:13]

UAE International Nuclear Medicine Conference recommends expanding use of modern technologies in cancer treatment

  • 21.04.2025 [12:12]

Viewing art can boost wellbeing by giving meaning to life

  • 21.04.2025 [12:06]

Groundbreaking study solves the mystery of how our brain learns

  • 21.04.2025 [12:00]

Azerbaijan’s First AI art composition “Shusha” presented in Paris

  • 21.04.2025 [11:59]

"SİMA KYC" Videorecord solution introduced

  • 21.04.2025 [11:57]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 21.04.2025 [11:30]

Over 1.2 mln ecstasy pills seized in Tunisia

  • 21.04.2025 [11:20]

Earthquake strikes Azerbaijan

  • 21.04.2025 [11:04]

S. Korea to host major global maritime conference next week

  • 21.04.2025 [11:03]

Title has to wait as Liverpool, Arsenal both win in Premier League

  • 21.04.2025 [10:48]

Resumption of PIA flights between Lahore and Baku a significant milestone: Pakistani Prime Minister

  • 21.04.2025 [10:44]
Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 55 more families to Sarijali and Ballija villages VIDEO

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 55 more families to Sarijali and Ballija villages VIDEO

A wearable smart insole can track how you walk, run and stand

  • 21.04.2025 [10:08]

Piastri clinches victory in Saudi Arabia from Verstappen and Leclerc as McLaren driver becomes new championship leader

  • 21.04.2025 [10:07]

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister attends presentation of “Nur” project –gasification of Korça city

  • 20.04.2025 [19:54]

Geneva hosts high-level session themed "From Baku to Belém: COP29 and COP30"

  • 20.04.2025 [19:02]

OMAN to host 22nd ERRA Annual Conference

  • 20.04.2025 [17:30]

NASA astronaut Don Pettit, crewmates complete space station expedition

  • 20.04.2025 [16:27]

Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan celebrating Easter

  • 20.04.2025 [15:13]

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

  • 20.04.2025 [14:00]

Raffaeli secures all-around individual title at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

  • 20.04.2025 [12:49]

Scientists find evidence that overturns theories of the origin of water on Earth

  • 20.04.2025 [12:33]

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA re-launches its flights to Baku from Lahore

  • 20.04.2025 [12:12]

Swedish percussionist and composer Robert Ikiz releases Gavaldash Inspired by Azerbaijan’s musical stone

  • 20.04.2025 [12:10]

Heidenheim 0-4 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga title within reach after visitors cruise to win

  • 20.04.2025 [11:20]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Holy Easter

  • 20.04.2025 [10:09]