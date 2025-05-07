Uzbekistan, South Korea launch joint projects
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Jasurbek Choriyev held talks with a delegation led by Korea National Railway Chairman & CEO, Lee Seong Hai, according to UzA.
The parties discussed advanced technologies and the possibilities of expanding innovative cooperation for the modernization of the railway system. Special attention was paid to introducing modern alarm systems, geolocation, and traffic control, as well as Korean navigation solutions that will enhance the safety of high-speed trains on new routes planned for construction in Uzbekistan.
Lee Seong Hai provided information on the preparation of a feasibility study for the construction of a separate Tashkent – Samarkand high-speed railway. It was noted that the preparatory activities will be carried out by Saman Engineering, Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants & Architecture, Korea Railroad Corporation, and Korea National Railway with the support of the Korea Eximbank’s grant.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Belarus concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 06.05.2025 [22:44]
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation within international organizations
- 06.05.2025 [20:53]
Meeting held with media leaders at Media Development Agency
- 06.05.2025 [20:32]
Azerbaijan participates in D-8 Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Cairo
- 06.05.2025 [20:08]
Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis and UAE Federal National Council ink MoU
- 06.05.2025 [19:31]
Moroccan Princess visits International Mugham Center in Baku
- 06.05.2025 [19:28]
Azerbaijani and UAE parliamentary leaders discuss cooperation
- 06.05.2025 [19:21]
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President
- 06.05.2025 [19:11]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Vietnam News Agency
- 06.05.2025 [18:41]
Moody’s upgrades ADY’s credit rating
- 06.05.2025 [18:21]
® Bakcell mobile app enters the era of AI-powered offers
- 06.05.2025 [17:29]
Agro-town to be established in Aghdam’s Gizil Kangarli village
- 06.05.2025 [17:26]
Serbia's Education Ministry extends school year due to strikes and blockades
- 06.05.2025 [16:10]
Kazakhstan, Vietnam establish strategic partnership
- 06.05.2025 [15:45]
Genoa 1-2 AC Milan: Quickfire goals snatch comeback win
- 06.05.2025 [15:36]
India tests multi-influence mine to boost underwater defence capabilities
- 06.05.2025 [15:23]
Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
- 06.05.2025 [15:11]
Italy hit by wave of bad weather
- 06.05.2025 [14:12]
FAO calls for action amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks
- 06.05.2025 [13:54]
® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025
- 06.05.2025 [13:21]
Baku Expo Center to host Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions
- 06.05.2025 [13:18]
Japan’s child population hits record low for 44th straight year
- 06.05.2025 [12:56]
Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time
- 06.05.2025 [12:41]
Belarusian PM visits Victory Park
- 06.05.2025 [12:21]
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan holds great importance for Iran
- 06.05.2025 [11:54]
Belarusian PM visits Alley of Honors
- 06.05.2025 [11:35]