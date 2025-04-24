Western Azerbaijan Community: Armenia opposes our steps towards establishing truth and reconciliation

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

“The Western Azerbaijan Community continues to inform the international community about the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return and about their cultural heritage in order to achieve a sustainable peace and reconciliation based on the principle of justice,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in statement.

“Instead of drawing the right conclusions from the actions taken and the information presented, recognizing its responsibility for the committed violations of rights and injustice, and creating conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis, the Armenian side opposes our steps towards establishing the truth and reconciliation.

The Armenian Apostolic Church and the organization “Monumentwatch,” allegedly engaged in the protection of cultural heritage, have disseminated statements full of slander and threats in connection with the exhibition in Warsaw titled “Western Azerbaijan in Our Cultural Memory.”

Undoubtedly, all this was organized by the state authorities of Armenia, which once again demonstrates the Armenian government's lack of interest in peace and reconciliation, as well as the deeply rooted racism and intolerance in this country.

It is curious how the Armenian Apostolic Church and the organization Monumentwatch, which make numerous slanderous accusations against Azerbaijan regarding cultural monuments, can justify the destruction of 268 out of 269 officially registered mosques just a century ago and the demolition of more than 500 Azerbaijani cemeteries on the territory of present-day Armenia.

The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the actions of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the extremist structure Monumentwatch, aimed at concealing the truth through threats and slander, spreading intolerance and hindering reconciliation, and calls on the international community to put pressure on Armenia to restore and protect Azerbaijani cultural heritage on its territory,” the Community added.