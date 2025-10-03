The Azerbaijan State News Agency

11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit wraps up

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) concluded in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also participated in the closing ceremony of the event.

The attendees at the ceremony hailed the successful organization of the Summit, as well as discussions on the numerous important and topical issues and fruitful exchange of views by the parliamentarians.

Sahiba Gafarova also met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa Thoko Didiza, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe Jacob Mudenda, and the Head of the Brazilian Parliamentary Delegation Jack Rocha within the framework of the ceremony.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the G20 Summit and the issues discussed, including the prospects for interparliamentary and intergovernmental relations.

Thoko Didiza, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa, thanked Sahiba Gafarova for her participation in the event. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis expressed her gratitude to Thoko Didiza for the excellent organization of the Summit and the hailing her efforts as the Chair of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, as well as the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

 

