  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Azerbaijan becomes member of International Ecotourism Society

    26.09.2020 [16:34]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has become a member of the International Ecotourism Society (TIES). The statement came from Ruslan Guliyev, the head of the organization`s office in Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Health and Thermal Tourism Support Association.

    Stressing the importance of membership in the society, Guliyev said that it became possible thanks to Azerbaijan`s successful policy in the field of tourism, as well as promotion of the country`s potential in this area at an international level through hosting prestigious events and close cooperation with TIES.

    The International Ecotourism Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ecotourism. Founded in 1990, TIES has been on the forefront of the development of ecotourism, providing guidelines and standards, training, technical assistance, and educational resources.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan becomes member of International Ecotourism Society
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.09.2020 [11:44]
    3rd EACMFS regional conference due in Baku in 2023
    20.08.2020 [22:03]
    Pacific Asia Travel Association, BBC launch destination webinar series highlight recovery of tourism in Azerbaijan
    10.07.2020 [10:41]
    Turkey, WHO sign agreement to open office in Istanbul
    05.07.2020 [13:03]
    Spain reopens its borders to 12 non-EU countries
    Azerbaijan becomes member of International Ecotourism Society