Azerbaijan becomes member of International Ecotourism Society

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has become a member of the International Ecotourism Society (TIES). The statement came from Ruslan Guliyev, the head of the organization`s office in Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Health and Thermal Tourism Support Association.

Stressing the importance of membership in the society, Guliyev said that it became possible thanks to Azerbaijan`s successful policy in the field of tourism, as well as promotion of the country`s potential in this area at an international level through hosting prestigious events and close cooperation with TIES.

The International Ecotourism Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ecotourism. Founded in 1990, TIES has been on the forefront of the development of ecotourism, providing guidelines and standards, training, technical assistance, and educational resources.