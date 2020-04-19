  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, 122 recovered

    19.04.2020 [18:06]

    Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

    25 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 122 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    "Born in 1940, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,398, with 712 recoveries and 19 deaths, while treatment of 667 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 19 of the infected are in a severe and 26 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable. 95,747 tests have been conducted so far to identify new cases,” the task force said.

