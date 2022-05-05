  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan logs 11 new COVID-19 cases

    05.05.2022 [18:01]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 21 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,599, with 782,839 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 51 others is underway.

    A total of 6,826,926 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.

