    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    BHOS rector attends Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2018

    02.03.2018 [15:25]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has participated in Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2018 (EURIE) organized by Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) in Istanbul, Turkey.

    The summit was aimed at ensuring exchange of views and broad discussions among representatives of higher educational institutions of Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region on strengthening their cooperation including the scientific, technological, economic and cultural collaboration.

    As part of the visit, Elmar Gasimov met with President of the Eurasian Universities Union, Rector of Istanbul Aydin University Mustafa Aydin. At the meeting, issues related to further development of BHOS partnership ties with the EURAS member universities including training, science and research activities were considered.

    At the exhibition, which was held alongside the Eurasian Higher Education Summit 2018, BHOS rector met with Coordinator of International Engagements & Partnership Development of Middle East Technical University (METU) Ibrahim Yorgun to discuss prospects of implementation of BHOS and METU joint programs on training students in new specialties.

    Elmar Gasimov also attended the conference “Tracking the New Path in Internationalization” arranged in the framework of the EURIE, and participated in the conference’s workshops, roundtables and panel discussions. He also met with Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities, Dr. Sultan Abu Orabi Al Adwan and rectors of a number of other higher educational institutions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :BHOS rector attends Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2018
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Baku Higher Oil School, Petronas start cooperation
    24.01.2018 [16:30]
    Baku Higher Oil School, Petronas start cooperation
    Baku Higher Oil School expands cooperation with CISCO
    15.12.2017 [15:52]
    Baku Higher Oil School expands cooperation with CISCO
    Baku Higher Oil School develops cooperation with IADC
    07.11.2017 [12:07]
    Baku Higher Oil School develops cooperation with IADC
    BHOS, Society of Petroleum Engineers discuss cooperation prospects
    06.11.2017 [14:12]
    BHOS, Society of Petroleum Engineers discuss cooperation prospects
    Other news in this section
    01.03.2018 [11:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev orders increase in salaries of employees of educational institutions
    26.02.2018 [10:57]
    Azerbaijani president signs order on development of education infrastructure
    24.02.2018 [15:14]
    U.S. Embassy helps internally displaced young people study English
    23.02.2018 [15:42]
    BHOS, MGIMO sign Agreement on Cooperation
    BHOS rector attends Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2018