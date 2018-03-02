Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 to be held on April 18

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Caspian Energy Georgia will organize the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 on April 18.

A large number of participants representing the European, American and Asian continents are expected to attend the forum due to the implementation of a number of large regional energy and transport projects, in which Georgia is an important link, as well as favorable investment and business climate which aroused a high interest of the international business community representatives in the Georgian economy. First Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev stated. He also noted that Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the government members, representing the economic bloc of Georgia, are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the event.

The Government of Georgia, the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic, Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club are providing an official support to the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018.

As Telman Aliyev said, Caspian Energy Forum is held a few times in the countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, and serves as a traditional platform creating favorable conditions to activate a business-to-government dialogue, establish a close contact between the companies of the oil and non-oil sector, arrange meeting between the transnational companies and small-medium business representatives, as well as investors, experts and analysts interested in global cooperation between businessmen.

From 300 up to 500 delegates will attend the Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi. Among them there will be heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Georgia.

One can view an updated list of speakers and the forum program at the www.caspianenergyforum.com.

Apart from this, the event program provides extra opportunities for participants to work and associate in the course of coffee-breaks and a business lunch.

Telman Aliyev added that the registration can be done through the http://caspianenergyforum.com/prague/index.php/ru/ link.

The Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Asian Club.

Since the very establishment the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry towards the development of the non-oil sector. The Caspian European Club and Caspian Asian Club, which bring together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operate in 70 countries around the world and makes proactive efforts to support a dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.

Caspian Energy is distributed in the 70 countries of the world. For 19 years the journal has been publishing interviews of Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world, as well as heads of authoritative international organizations, big transnational companies, reviews and analytical materials of leading experts. According to various estimates, Caspian Energy is ranked among the top 5 leading journals of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions, and serves as a guideline for many investors when considering the line of activity in the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.