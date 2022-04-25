Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

On 25 April Italy celebrates the 77th Festa della Liberazione which marks the country’s liberation from German occupation and fascist rule at the end of World War II.

A public holiday across Italy, all state schools and offices, as well as many shops are closed on Monday 25 April.

The day is marked in Rome with a ceremony at 09.00 at the Altare della Patria, attended by Italian president Sergio Mattarella.

The capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri will mark the occasion by visiting the Historic Museum of the Liberation of Rome, a former SS prison which documents the persecution of Jews and resistance figures tortured here during the Nazi occupation of Rome from 1943-1944.