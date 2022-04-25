  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April

    25.04.2022 [17:58]

    On 25 April Italy celebrates the 77th Festa della Liberazione which marks the country’s liberation from German occupation and fascist rule at the end of World War II.

    A public holiday across Italy, all state schools and offices, as well as many shops are closed on Monday 25 April.

    The day is marked in Rome with a ceremony at 09.00 at the Altare della Patria, attended by Italian president Sergio Mattarella.

    The capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri will mark the occasion by visiting the Historic Museum of the Liberation of Rome, a former SS prison which documents the persecution of Jews and resistance figures tortured here during the Nazi occupation of Rome from 1943-1944.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [20:19]
    Russia retaliates by expelling 40 German diplomats — Foreign Ministry
    25.04.2022 [19:36]
    Dover Castle - England’s longest-serving fortress
    25.04.2022 [19:32]
    Turkish president meets UN chief in Ankara
    25.04.2022 [18:39]
    Plane crash kills two in northwestern Turkiye’s Bursa
    Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April Italy marks Liberation Day with holiday on 25 April