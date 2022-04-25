  • HOMEPAGE
    Plane crash kills two in northwestern Turkiye’s Bursa

    25.04.2022 [18:39]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    A single-engine plane crashed on Monday in a residential area in Bursa, a northwestern Turkish province, according to Daily Sabah.

    The plane was flying near Yunuseli Airport, a hub for training flights when it crashed.

    The cause of the crash is not clear yet, while the wreckage of the plane caught fire after the crash.

    Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat said a flight instructor and trainee pilot were killed in the crash while nobody was injured. Images from the scene showed flames rising among buildings where the plane crashed, with people rushing out of their homes.

    The governor said the civilian training plane likely crashed due to "a technical reason" as the weather conditions were fit for the flight. The governor told reporters that the crash also damaged two houses and two vehicles.

    In June 2021, another training plane crashed near the same area, nosediving into a nearby orchard. The flight instructor and trainee pilot were injured in the incident involving a Cessna airplane.

