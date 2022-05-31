Uzbekistan Youth Affairs Agency, ICYF-ERC hold meeting

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

The Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) hosted a delegation of Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by the Director of Agency, Alisher Sadullayev.

During the meeting, the sides presented their recent and ongoing projects implemented both on the local and international levels as well as expressed their views about the future of cooperation at youth sector. The ICYF-ERC’s Acting Director General, Vusal Gurbanov informed the delegation about the Eurasian Regional Center’s history, its main goals and efforts, projects being implemented also together with Uzbekistan youth (Model OIC, Debate Championships etc.) and future plans toward strengthening the relations among the youth of OIC region. Alisher Sadullayev also showed interest at cooperating on different fields such as #innovation, #startup and research. Both sides mentioned the importance of decreasing the #unemployment rate among the youth through capacity-building projects.

The meeting was then followed by the signing ceremony of the Protocol of Intent between the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) and Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of #Uzbekistan.

The delegation was also accompanied by the Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.