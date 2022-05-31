  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Uzbekistan Youth Affairs Agency, ICYF-ERC hold meeting

    31.05.2022 [13:57]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    The Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) hosted a delegation of Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by the Director of Agency, Alisher Sadullayev.

    During the meeting, the sides presented their recent and ongoing projects implemented both on the local and international levels as well as expressed their views about the future of cooperation at youth sector. The ICYF-ERC’s Acting Director General, Vusal Gurbanov informed the delegation about the Eurasian Regional Center’s history, its main goals and efforts, projects being implemented also together with Uzbekistan youth (Model OIC, Debate Championships etc.) and future plans toward strengthening the relations among the youth of OIC region. Alisher Sadullayev also showed interest at cooperating on different fields such as #innovation, #startup and research. Both sides mentioned the importance of decreasing the #unemployment rate among the youth through capacity-building projects.

    The meeting was then followed by the signing ceremony of the Protocol of Intent between the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) and Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of #Uzbekistan.

    The delegation was also accompanied by the Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Uzbekistan Youth Affairs Agency, ICYF-ERC hold meeting
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [20:50]
    Azerbaijani minister of labor and social protection of population meets with IMF delegation
    25.05.2022 [17:33]
    Indian Embassy in Baku hosts webinar on cut flowers, foliage, planting material, orchids, seeds, vegan, meat, rice and tea products
    25.05.2022 [13:06]
    Indian Embassy announces events to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga
    24.05.2022 [14:22]
    Hyperion - world’s tallest living tree in Redwood National Park, California