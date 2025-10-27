The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

Azerbaijani team wins medals and an honorable mention at the “Stars of Informatics”

Azerbaijani students have once again achieved remarkable results on the international stage. At the “Stars of Informatics” international programming competition, organized by the Republic of Romania on 18-19 October 2025, the team secured four bronze medals and an encouragement award.

Competing against 120 participants from 10 countries, the students showcased their talent and problem-solving skills. Bronze medals were awarded to 10th-grade students Atilla Mustafa and Omer Alimammadzada from Baku Turkish Lyceum, Fateh Ahmadzada from the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and Akbar Ahmadov from the Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum. Elay Verdiyev, also a 10th-grade student from the Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum, received an honorable mention.

The competition, held virtually, challenged participants’ analytical thinking, algorithmic problem solving, programming, and time management skills across two demanding stages.

Since 2017, Azercell Telecom has supported the preparation of students for informatics Olympiads in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education. Through this initiative, young talents across different age groups have participated in various international programming competitions, earning a total of 108 medals to date.

Azercell congratulates the talented students and wishes them continued success in future competitions!

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development
  • 27.10.2025 [20:14]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030
  • 27.10.2025 [18:20]

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

® New CEO appointed to Nar
  • 27.10.2025 [16:02]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project
  • 27.10.2025 [14:15]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian
  • 27.10.2025 [13:59]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme
  • 27.10.2025 [13:30]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application
  • 27.10.2025 [13:28]

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW
  • 27.10.2025 [11:25]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku
  • 27.10.2025 [11:24]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

Hurricane Melissa could be strongest ever to hit Jamaica

  • [20:50]

European Parliament recognizes COP29 Baku Call as key milestone of global agenda for climate action, peace and security

  • [20:35]

IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

  • [20:17]

Azerbaijan, China discuss establishment of Joint Research Center for Green Energy Development

  • [20:14]

OpenAI is reportedly developing a tool to generate music with prompts

  • [20:09]

Vienna hosts international conference on “The Role of Neutral and Non-Aligned States in International Peace and Security”

  • [20:06]

® Azercell-supported students continue their international success!

  • [19:28]

Azerbaijan Tourism Board organizes tour for representatives of China and South Korea

  • [19:24]

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

  • [19:13]

UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

  • [18:41]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund and Kazakhstan’s State Social Insurance Fund discuss cooperation

  • [18:36]

Guivami Rahimli: A Voice for the Ages - Bettany Hughes and the Global Recognition of Azerbaijan’s Legacy

  • [18:24]

Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

  • [18:20]

Secretaries General of TURKPA and OTS discuss cooperation in Istanbul

  • [18:00]

National theaters of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launch cooperation

  • [17:49]

Turkish Deputy Minister visits “ASAN Khidmet” center

  • [17:36]

Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure two-way freight transit between Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • [17:06]

Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan-Belarus Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting

  • [17:04]

Juventus sack Igor Tudor after winless run

  • [16:58]

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus meets Pakistan’s CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

  • [16:48]

MUSLIM Institute representative delivers lecture on Azerbaijani-Pakistani literary ties

  • [16:48]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to host international parliamentary conference

  • [16:42]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals feature testimonies of victims

  • [16:40]

Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan highlighted in Prague

  • [16:39]

“Knots of Time” project to be presented in Bolnisi

  • [16:11]

® New CEO appointed to Nar

  • [16:02]

Pakistan and Bangladesh resume Joint Economic Commission meeting after two decades

  • [15:58]

Jude Bellingham breaks Vinicius Jr El Clasico record with multiple goal contributions against Barcelona

  • [15:45]

Argentina's President Javier Milei wins midterm elections closely watched by Washington

  • [14:59]

TURKPA, Turkic Investment Fund discuss expansion of cooperation

  • [14:30]

Media seminar held within framework of EU4Energy project

  • [14:15]

ANAMA: 226 mines and 5,498 UXOs neutralized last week

  • [14:03]

bp introduces cutting-edge deepwater intervention technology to the Caspian

  • [13:59]

Towards a sustainable future: Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves Level 3 certification under ACI’s ACA programme

  • [13:30]

SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz sign MoU on AI application

  • [13:28]

India resumes direct flights to Chinese mainland after 5 years

  • [13:24]

6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

  • [13:23]

Trump heads to Tokyo for trade, security talks before Xi summit

  • [13:23]

Mongolia to collaborate with China, South Korea and UN to tackle increasing yellow dust storms

  • [12:36]

China and US reach basic consensus

  • [12:34]

Reaves has career night as Lakers beat Kings without Luka, 127-120

  • [12:16]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to visit Vatican

  • [12:12]

Azerbaijan joins World Championship in Fire and Rescue Sport in Riyadh

  • [11:27]

Spanish expert: Azerbaijan at the innovation boost: How to build an ecosystem that works - INTERVIEW

  • [11:25]

Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum and Gala Event held in Baku

  • [11:24]

Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it barrels towards Jamaica

  • [11:15]

Sixty-five nations sign first UN treaty to fight cybercrime, in milestone for digital cooperation

  • [11:14]

Cambodia, Thailand withdraw heavy weapons from disputed areas

  • [11:14]

Vietnamese, Chinese government leaders meet in Kuala Lumpur

  • [11:10]

Tajikistan launches Area AI — the world’s first special AI Zone

  • [11:04]

® 2nd International Baku Steel Art Symposium has started in Baku

  • [11:00]

New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

  • [10:57]

Israeli Archaeologists uncover medieval sugar Mills Beneath National Park

  • [10:55]

National Forum on Space Research begins at Sofia Tech Park

  • [10:51]

Gold price drops to $4,095 on world market

  • [10:50]

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned world champion

  • [10:48]

10 injured in road mishap in N. Afghanistan

  • [10:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:34]

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif kicks off visit to Saudi Arabia

  • [10:26]

Eye scans reveal clues to aging and heart disease risk, study finds

  • [10:25]

Works by Azerbaijani composers performed in Ankara

  • 26.10.2025 [21:51]

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Noticeable Results Achieved on the Azerbaijani Section of the North-South ITC

  • 26.10.2025 [15:50]

Public discussion on “Realities of Western Azerbaijan” held in Germany

  • 26.10.2025 [15:47]

Turkish expert: The Zangezur corridor could change the geo-economic map of the South Caucasus

  • 26.10.2025 [14:21]

Presentation of video “Life Stories of Refugee Women with Disabilities” held in Stockholm

  • 26.10.2025 [14:13]

Azerbaijani youth boxers claim 8 medals at U-15 European Championship in Montenegro

  • 26.10.2025 [13:00]

WADA delegation reviews preparations for European Regional Symposium in Baku

  • 26.10.2025 [12:51]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States

  • 26.10.2025 [12:38]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

  • 26.10.2025 [12:32]

To His Excellency Mr. Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal President of the Republic of Austria

  • 26.10.2025 [12:28]

Heads of Georgia’s and Azerbaijan’s security services discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 25.10.2025 [20:54]

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in “Nusret-2025 Invitation Exercise”

  • 25.10.2025 [20:40]

EU Delegation conducts “Study in Europe” Education Fair

  • 25.10.2025 [20:03]

Europe striving for independence from Chinese critical raw materials, von der Leyen says

  • 25.10.2025 [19:47]

Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye

  • 25.10.2025 [19:38]

Enhancing TURKPA's role in Turkic world discussed in Ankara

  • 25.10.2025 [18:09]

Anar Baghirov: Establishment of Baku Arbitration Center marks new phase in Azerbaijan's legal system

  • 25.10.2025 [17:54]

Azerbaijani scientists participate in international conference held in Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [14:38]

US, China begin trade talks in Malaysia

  • 25.10.2025 [13:48]

Georgia imports $66 million worth of oil products from Azerbaijan in last 9 months

  • 25.10.2025 [13:44]

Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene

  • 25.10.2025 [13:29]

FM Bayramov: Document signed today will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership

  • 25.10.2025 [12:53]

Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

  • 25.10.2025 [12:29]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day

  • 25.10.2025 [11:59]

To His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

  • 25.10.2025 [11:01]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Gubadli’s liberation

  • 25.10.2025 [00:37]

Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

  • 24.10.2025 [21:21]
Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court VIDEO

Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

  • 24.10.2025 [21:10]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [21:06]

Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

  • 24.10.2025 [21:03]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • 24.10.2025 [21:00]

Azerbaijan on the brink of leadership transformation: International expert's view

  • 24.10.2025 [20:57]

ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

  • 24.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

  • 24.10.2025 [20:08]

First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations

  • 24.10.2025 [19:42]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

  • 24.10.2025 [19:28]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • 24.10.2025 [18:58]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

  • 24.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of UN-Habitat’s Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All”

  • 24.10.2025 [18:29]