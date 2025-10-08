Agenda Nexus highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional influence

Stockholm, October 8, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

The Swedish analytical platform Agenda Nexus published an article titled “Azerbaijan Strengthens Regional Power,” portraying Azerbaijan as a central actor in the Caucasus and a key player in global security.

The article provides a detailed overview of Azerbaijan’s strategic, economic, and military achievements since 2020. It emphasizes that following its 2020 victory over Armenia, the country has consolidated both economic and military strength. Investments in technology, industry, and partnerships with Western countries have positioned Azerbaijan as a stable and strategically significant actor capable of shaping regional security and development.

Special attention is given to Azerbaijan’s strategic alliances with Türkiye, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other Western partners. These alliances have strengthened the country’s defense capabilities and enhanced technological independence, reinforcing its role in regional security and development.

The article also highlights Azerbaijan’s active investments in its energy, industrial, and technological sectors. This economic stability, the authors note, enables continued military development without compromising social and technological progress. “Since the 2020 war, Azerbaijan has clearly demonstrated its ambition to consolidate regional power and security,” the publication notes.

The authors further point out that ongoing instability in Armenia increases Azerbaijan’s strategic importance, stating: “The country’s growing independence from Russian influence, combined with strong ties to the West, creates a dynamic in which Azerbaijan can serve as a guarantor of regional security.”

In a comment cited by the article, Oden Agapur, Agenda Nexus editor-in-chief, remarked: “Azerbaijan’s development offers valuable lessons for small and medium-sized states in Northern Europe, especially Sweden. It demonstrates how a well-calibrated combination of diplomatic alliances, strategic military modernization, and long-term investments in the economy and technology can generate stability, deterrence, and influence far beyond its size.”