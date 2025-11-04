Antalya-hosted forum highlights diaspora’s role in promoting Azerbaijan abroad

Antalya, November 4, AZERTAC

On November 4, a panel session on the role of diaspora in promoting Azerbaijan was held on the sidelines of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors.

The event was moderated by Nigar Akhundova, dean of the faculty of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was addressed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Chairperson of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov and People's Artist Jahangir Novruzov.

The speakers shared their views on the wider promotion of Azerbaijani culture and national legacy abroad and the role of diaspora organizations in this process.

They emphasized that cultural centers and diaspora representatives operating abroad represent not only the rich art, music, and traditions of the country to the world, but also make a significant contribution to building cultural bridges between peoples.

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, with the support of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Türkiye.