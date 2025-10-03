Armenian FM: Railway construction with Azerbaijan could take at least two years

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

“The construction of a railway line between Armenia and Azerbaijan could take at least two years,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated in an interview with the Polish channel TVP World.

“According to experts’ estimates, the construction work for the railway may take at least two years. Yerevan is very interested in the early establishment, opening, and restoration of this connection with Azerbaijan, as we would be one of the main beneficiaries. We could also utilize Azerbaijan’s territory and infrastructure for transporting cargo,” Mirzoyan emphasized.