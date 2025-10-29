Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation between higher education institutions

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei visited the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting with the Academy’s rector, academician Urkhan Alakbarov, the sides discussed the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, highlighting the significant role of education in strengthening bilateral ties.

Ambassador Lu Mei emphasized the importance of establishing cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration and underscored the steps being taken to expand scientific and cultural relations between the two countries.

The ambassador noted that her visit to the Academy left a strong impression and praised the projects implemented in the fields of science and education.

The meeting concluded with discussions on future cooperation prospects and joint initiatives between the higher education institutions of Azerbaijan and China.