Azerbaijan, Moldova explore renewable energy cooperation

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Dorin Junghietu, Moldova’s Minister of Energy.

Durin the meeting, the sides discussed the energy cooperation between the two countries, the current potential in energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and other domains.

The meeting also featured the joint economic activities between the two countries and potential collaboration within Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects and initiatives.