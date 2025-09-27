Azerbaijan national football team starts 3rd CIS Games with a win

Gabala, September 27, AZERTAC

In line with the program of the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, football competitions kicked off on September 27 at the Gabala city stadium.

In the opening match, Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team, led by Agil Nabiyev, faced off against Tajikistan’s U-16 team.

Before the match began, Azerbaijan’s National Anthem was played, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The match ended with a 1-0 victory for the Azerbaijan national team. The goal was scored by Nihad Huseynzade in the 29th minute.

The second match of the day will feature teams from Belarus and Russia.

The football competition includes teams from six countries: Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Russia, and Uzbekistan. The competition will conclude on October 4.