Azerbaijan, Türkiye share experiences in health insurance

A delegation of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) visited Ankara to share expertise in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding and Joint Action Plan signed between the agency and the Turkish Social Security Institution (SSI).

During the visit, the delegation held numerous meetings with SSI specialists, including Yakup Koç, Head of the Department on Strategic Development of SSI, Bayali Mammadov and Head of the Monitoring Department of the Agency's Medical Planning Department, who emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries in mandatory health insurance, expressing their readiness to share experiences.

During the two-day meetings, the parties held comprehensive discussions on key topics including the delivery of medical services, supplier agreements, payment processes, performance monitoring, public relations and human resource management.

During the presentations, detailed information was provided about the MEDULA system, one of the most important information technology (IT) tool and web-based platform developed by the Turkish Social Security Institution (SSI).

By sharing expertise, both countries advance their cooperative framework in mandatory health insurance.