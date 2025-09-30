Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Romanian city mayor

Bucharest, September 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov met with Mayor of Iași Mihai Chirica on September 30.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, particularly the prospects for cooperation with the city of Iași.

Mayor Mihai Chirica stated that Azerbaijan, as a country with a strong regional position, is of particular importance to Europe. He highlighted their interest in cooperation between Iași and Azerbaijan in the fields of energy, food exports, and defense. Noting the rapid development of the city, the mayor invited Azerbaijani investors to Iași. He also emphasized the broad potential for collaboration in cultural and humanitarian areas, especially between universities.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov, noting the importance of cooperation between the regions of the two countries, invited Mayor Chirica to visit Azerbaijan. The diplomat also shared insights into the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction works in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and invited the Romanian side to cooperate with the Garabakh Economic Region. He further suggested considering the possibility of signing a twinning agreement with one of the cities in the region. The ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s openness to establishing and developing partnerships between universities.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent