Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

On October 16, Azerbaijani and Chinese surgeons performed the first milestone remote robot-assisted surgery on a patient with an oncological disease in Baku.

The surgery was conducted on the margins of “Robotic Surgery Bridge 2025” under the theme “Technology knows no boundaries: uniting for health.”

The operation was carried out in Baku, while both Azerbaijani and Chinese surgical teams participated remotely through an international technological bridge.

The surgeons used a special robotic surgery system supported by high-speed communication infrastructure, allowing specialists from the two countries to communicate in real time and perform a synchronized robotic surgery on a single patient.

Prior to the operation, Azerbaijani and Chinese representatives delivered speeches. Shamistan Aliyev, PhD, Head of the Oncogynecology Department of the Azerbaijan National Oncology Center, described the surgery as a landmark achievement for Azerbaijani medicine.

Other speakers included Aziz Aliyev, Professor, Leading Surgeon-Oncologist of the Head and Neck Tumors Department at the National Oncology Center, and Rector of the Baku Branch of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University; and Pingchuan Wu, Member of the Board of Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.