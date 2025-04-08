Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Co-chair of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, met Tuesday with Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and the Commission’s Iranian Co-Chair.

The meeting underscored the significant role of contacts between the Presidents of both countries in shaping the bilateral agenda and enhancing interstate relations across various areas.

The discussion also touched upon the upcoming visit of Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with the sides expressing confidence that the visit would open a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, which are historically rooted in friendship and good neighborliness.

They highlighted the positive dynamics of the Azerbaijan-Iran relations, adding that furthering cooperation across trade, investment, transport, oil and gas, energy, agriculture, humanitarian, and other domains holds great promise.

The meeting also discussed collaboration in trade, economy, investment, energy, transport, oil and gas, the developments of the North-South and the East-West transport corridors, stressing the importance of construction of an automobile bridge connecting Aghband and Kelale, and other infrastructure projects.

The meeting also included the exchange of copies of the Memorandum of Understanding, reflecting the outcomes of the 16th meeting of the State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, held on January 22 this year in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in both Azerbaijani and Farsi languages.