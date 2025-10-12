Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals at Lima Grand Prix 2025 in Peru

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas delivered a strong performance on the first day of the Lima Grand Prix 2025 tournament in Peru, securing a total of four medals.

Ahmad Yusifov won silver medal in the 60kg weight category, while Ruslan Pashayev, Rashad Yelkiyev both secured bronze medal in the men's 66 kg division, with judoka Konul Aliyeva also taking bronze in the women's 48 kg event.

With a total of one silver and three bronze medals, the Azerbaijani national team is currently ranked sixth among the 48 participating countries after day one.