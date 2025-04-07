Azerbaijani judokas claim seven medals in Poznan Junior European Cup 2025
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani junior judokas delivered an outstanding performance at the European Cup 2025 in Poznan, Poland, securing a total of seven medals.
Azerbaijan recorded a haul of three gold, two silver and two bronze medals after two days of competition.
The gold medals were clinched by Farid Garayev (60kg), Mahammad Musayev (66kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (+100kg).
Suleyman Shukurov (-81kg) and Tunjay Shamil (90kg) cliamed silvers, while Nihad Mamishov (66kg) and Abil Yusubov (73kg) scooped bronzes of the tournament.
