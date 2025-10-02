Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, is on a working visit to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

On the sidelines of the summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova held meetings with Speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick.

The discussions highlighted the importance of the summit and addressed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between the countries and their parliaments.