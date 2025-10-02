Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meetings on sidelines of G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, is on a working visit to Cape Town, South Africa, to participate in the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).
On the sidelines of the summit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova held meetings with Speaker of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng, and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick.
The discussions highlighted the importance of the summit and addressed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between the countries and their parliaments.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabağ football club
- 01.10.2025 [23:49]
Qarabağ make it two in a row in Champions League
- 01.10.2025 [23:15]
Bahar Muradova: It is imperative to raise children's climate awareness
- 01.10.2025 [20:56]
Egyptian tourism revenues exceed $9B, surpassing 10M tourists
- 01.10.2025 [20:33]
Snapchat to charge users for storing their old photos and videos
- 01.10.2025 [20:24]
18 countries will take part in Junior Eurovision 2025
- 01.10.2025 [19:59]
Baku Climate Action Week discusses sustainable and healthy cities
- 01.10.2025 [19:58]
Azerenerji, Masdar discuss projects in Azerbaijan
- 01.10.2025 [19:39]
Azerbaijan, FAO discuss environmental issues
- 01.10.2025 [19:35]
Baku to host D-8 Dialogue on Climate and Cities
- 01.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijan, Australia discuss opportunities for expanding relations
- 01.10.2025 [17:36]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals
- 01.10.2025 [17:21]
Azerbaijan Defense Minister extends condolences to Italian counterpart
- 01.10.2025 [17:19]
Two military personnel dead after aircraft crash in Italy
- 01.10.2025 [17:03]
ANAMA: 640 mines and 5,286 UXOs neutralized last month
- 01.10.2025 [16:58]
AZERTAC joins 11th Baku International Book Fair with its own stand
- 01.10.2025 [16:29]
Azerbaijan’s U-16 national team reaches 3rd CIS Games final
- 01.10.2025 [16:09]
UK's Princess Anne visits Ukraine to support children affected by war
- 01.10.2025 [16:05]
11th Baku International Book Fair kicks off at Baku Expo Center
- 01.10.2025 [15:20]
Israeli scientists propose new way to ‘hear’ the universe’s dark matter
- 01.10.2025 [15:06]
Bulgaria’s population stands at 6,437,360 at end-2024
- 01.10.2025 [14:59]
Nigar Arpadarai: Women's leadership plays effective role in climate action
- 01.10.2025 [13:40]
® Nar sees changes in its management team
- 01.10.2025 [13:16]
Italian President completes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 01.10.2025 [12:32]
Scientists have discovered 63 new young asteroid families
- 01.10.2025 [12:26]
“INMerge” Innovation Summit organized by “PASHA Holding” wraps up
- 01.10.2025 [11:52]
® Bakcell launches a lottery with 14 prestigious cars and numerous prizes
- 01.10.2025 [11:42]
Italian President commemorates martyrs in Baku
- 01.10.2025 [11:39]
Azerbaijan, Algeria explore prospects for cooperation
- 01.10.2025 [11:32]
Azerbaijan, FAO discuss prospects for cooperation
- 01.10.2025 [11:28]