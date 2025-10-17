The Azerbaijan State News Agency

CULTURE

Azerbaijan’s Kelagayi presented in Washington

Washington, October 17, AZERTAC

An event dedicated to the art of Azerbaijan’s traditional silk headscarf – the kelagayi – was held at the Katzen Center for the Arts at American University in Washington, D.C., on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence.

The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the United States, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

As part of the program, ten historical and modern kelagayis selected from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum were displayed, along with traditional patterned printing plates used in their production, raw silk materials, and threads.

A special video dedicated to the kelagayi art was screened, and a publication on this theme was also presented.

In his remarks at the official part of the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim recalled that nearly thirty years ago, few people knew about Azerbaijan, while today the country stands at the center of various global processes. He emphasized that Azerbaijan’s independence, the kelagayi, and all the wealth and values the nation possesses are deeply interconnected.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova noted that in 2014, the art of kelagayi was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. She emphasized that kelagayi is not merely a beautiful accessory in women’s wardrobes or an example of applied art, but a reflection of profound national philosophy — a “guardian of memory” passed from generation to generation. Malikova also underlined that this marks the first time the museum’s collection has been showcased in Washington, featuring rare traditional kelagayis dating from the late 18th to early 20th centuries.

American scholar Paul Taylor highlighted the great importance of the kelagayi for Azerbaijan and its national identity. He noted that since 1991, its significance for the country has grown even further. According to him, the symbols and motifs of kelagayi are explored in various forms of modern art. Taylor added that few in the English-speaking world are aware of this cultural treasure, which prompted him to write an article about kelagayi for Hali magazine, stressing the need to raise broader awareness.

The artistic part of the event featured a solo musical performance by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Nargiz Aliyarova. The concert program included Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s “Jangi”, Lala Jafarova’s “Fantasy” inspired by the themes of Hajibeyli’s musical comedy “If Not That One, Then This One”, Gara Garayev’s “Beauty of the Beautiful” and “Ayishe’s Dance” from the ballet “Seven Beauties”, “Dance of the Passionate Girl” from the ballet “Thunderous Paths”, Faig Sujaddinov’s “Ballad of the Homeland”, as well as the beloved Azerbaijani folk song “Sari Gelin” (Yellow Bride).

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent

