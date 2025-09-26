Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities discussed in Romania
Bucharest, September 26, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov attended the “South East Europe EPC and Infrastructure” conference held in Constanța.
In his speech, Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov spoke about transportation and logistics projects between Asia and Europe, particularly emphasizing the importance of the Middle Corridor initiative. He also highlighted the reforms in Azerbaijan aimed at the digitalization of logistics processes to optimize transportation and strengthen regional cooperation.
The conference highlighted the strategic role of the Port of Constanța as a key gateway for major infrastructure and energy projects, reaffirming the importance of cross-border cooperation and innovative approaches. The objective of the event was to discuss opportunities for collaboration between public institutions and the private sector in addressing common challenges and ensuring the region’s sustainable economic development.
Igbal Hajiyev
Special Correspondent
